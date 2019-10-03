Amit Shah flags off New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express, says J&K's journey of development has begun

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged-off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express (Train 18) from New Delhi to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Shah was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and officials from the Indian Railways at the New Delhi junction for the flagging off event.

Thanking the Indian Railways for the on-time completion of the project, Shah said, "I want to thank the Indian Railways from the core of my heart for giving this gift to Jammu and Kashmir in the auspicious occasion of Navratri. I am proud that this made in India train is being flagged-off from here today. The railways is working towards achieving its targets keeping in mind the principles of speed, scale and service."

He highlighted the marked development initiatives on part of the government of India for the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). "Before the abrogation of Article 370, there were many obstacles in J&K's path to development," Shah said, "In the next 10 years, J&K will be one of the most developed states." He added that the journey of development has begun with the Vande Bharat Express set to boost tourism in state.

He especially referred to the fact that the project will boost religious tourism in the region. "For the development of Jammu and Kashmir religious tourism will play a big part, there cannot be any village in India where people do not want to go to Mata Vaishno Devi temple," he said.

The BJP, from its official Twitter handle, posted, "The Vande Bharat Express train will ply between New Delhi and Katra. The train will commence from Delhi at 6 am and reach Katra at 2 pm, then it will commence from Katra at 3 pm and reach Delhi at 11 pm, in a record time of 8 hours."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Railways said that the train will start its commercial run between New Delhi and Katra on October 5.

Last month, Indian Railways Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train trials have been finished.

"It will be a gift to the pilgrims and it will begin plying from Navratras. We are trying to upgrade our busy routes. Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah will be ready by December 2021," Yadav said.

"40 Vande Bharat trains will come out by 2022. New specifications are being worked on. There would be transparency, it will be a 'Make in India' project," Yadav further said.

The train will ply throughout the week except for Tuesday.

It will comprise of two Executive AC Chair Car and 12 Chair Car coaches, with stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi railway stations.

The train journey between New Delhi to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will cost Rs 1,630 in Chair Car coaches and Rs 3,015 in Executive AC Chair Car coaches.

