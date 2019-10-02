Amit Shah flags off BJP's 4-month nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', urges people to give up single-use plastic

Amit Shah flags off 4-month nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'

Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off party's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' — #MannMeinBapu — on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Amit Shah said, "Gandhiji's satyagraha movement brought the Britishers to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world."

LIVE: Home Minister and BJP National President Shri @AmitShah flags off BJP's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. #MannMeinBapu https://t.co/abP76HjI6C — BJP (@BJP4India) October 2, 2019

Speaking on cleanliness drive, Amit Shah while taking a jibe at the Congress-led rule said, "those still living in Congress' era, if they throw waste here or there then their grandchildren pin-point them and asks them to put garbage in dustbins."

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah takes part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra,' in Shalimar Bagh. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/KMS8G1oid4 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Amit Shah said 'single-use plastic' is a danger for the entire world... there are several diseases which don't dissolve in water or sand... we call cows as our Gau-Mata (Mother God)... the entire nation believes in it.. we worship cows... but we realise the danger of single-use plastic when 50 kgs of plastic is recovered from cow's stomach.

The BJP President also asked BJP cadres that they will spread Gandhi's ideals to every single person of this country.