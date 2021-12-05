Amit Shah distributes health cards to BSF jawans in Jaisalmer, access to free treatment across nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed Health Cards to BSF personnel during his visit at Rohitash Border here along India-Pakistan International Boundary.

Addressing the Sainik Sammelan at the border post, Shah said, "In this event, all of you were presented with a card. It is a part of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision that all the personnel of CAPF along with their family will be handed over a card that would be valid to any hospital in the country and get the treatment done for any disease. There is no need for approval or application."

He further added, "BSF has been provided around 4.5 Lakh Health cards so far. I believe that by the end of February, we will be able to complete our target to provide the cards to all the jawans and their families."

Boosting the BSF personnel's morale, Shah said, "You must be thinking at times why take the job in BSF. But I would like to tell you that 130 crore people in the country including me if we sleep peacefully every night is because we trust you. You might not feel this, but we do. I share a long relationship with BSF as I have worked in border areas for many years. BSF is for guarding borders but it also renders its services for internal security," said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Sainik Sammelan, Rohitash Border Out Post, Jaisalmer.

He further said, "With many years of experience, I am very happy to say that BSF shares a great rapport and amiable relation with the people living along the border areas."

Shah's visit to Jaisalmer coincides with the 57th Raising Day event of the BSF being celebrated there for the first time. Shah offered prayers at the Tanot Rai Mata temple after reaching Jaisalmer on Saturday. The Home Minister will attend the BSF`s Raising Day event on December 5 morning and then leave for Jaipur.

Shah will also proceed to Jaipur on Sunday to address the BJP state working committee meeting. The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.Shah will address the two-day BJP working committee meeting of the State unit at JECC Auditorium in Jaipur.

He will also address a special session on Sunday following which he will address a conference of 10,000 public representatives. During the working committee meeting today, BJP`s organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.