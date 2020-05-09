Amit Shah clarifies on health rumours, says I'm not suffering from any disease

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday debunked rumours about his health and said that he is "totally healthy". Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah said he is not suffering from any disease and the rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media.

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement through his official Twitter handle. He also said that since the last few days people have been concocting stories about his health and even have gone to the extent of tweeting on his death.

The minister said that he didn't pay heed to the rumours even though he came across them as he has been working late at night as the Home Minister amid the present COVID-19 situation. He added that the people spreading rumours have been enjoying their fictitious tales and so he chose not to clarify.

Shah added the since the past two days, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and his well-wishers have been worrying about his health so their concern for his health can't be overlooked. That is why he decided to clarify on his health conditions on Saturday.

The post added that according to a belief in Hinduism, such kind of rumours, on the other hand, improves the health of the person concerned. The home minister asked the people spreading rumours to let him do his work and advised them to do theirs.

He also expressed gratefulness to his party workers and well-wishers for being concerned and asking about his health, adding that he has no ill-feelings for those who spread rumours and thanked them too.