Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...; check name, features, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially announced his new email ID, declaring his decision to switch to the 'swadeshi' Zoho Mail platform. The move comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for 'Made in India' products amid tariff tensions with the United States. In a post on 'X', Shah shared his new Zoho email ID that can be used for future correspondence.

The Home Minister, in a post on 'X', wrote, "Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ http://zohomail.in." "For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter", he added.

Notably, Amit Shah is the latest from the Prime Minister Modi-led government to sign up for a 'Swadeshi' platform, the latest being Zoho Mail -- a Gmail and Microsoft Outlook rival from India. One of the prominent figures in the government joining Zoho Mail is likely to have a significant impact across the country, as the government pushes for Made in India products amid tense global scenario.

About Zoho

Founder Sridhar Vembu's Zoho is gaining traction across India after PM Modi's backing for Swadeshi tech and Made in India apps in recent weeks. A direct rival to Google's Gamil and Microsoft's Outlook, Zoho Mail is the mailing app from Zoho. It is claimed to be an ad-free platform that provides for both personal and business usage.

Features of Zoho Mail

1. End-to-end encryption: Zoho Mail provides for end-to-end encryption, meaning that none of your data will be sold to its advertisers.

2. Your ultimate stop for mails: Just like Gmail, all of your mails including personal, business, and promotional, would be segregated under different tabs.