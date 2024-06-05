Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju retain their Lok Sabha seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah won from his constituency of Gandhinagar in Gujarat with a mammoth margin of over 7 lakh votes, surpassing his 2019 victory margin of 5.55 lakh votes.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, and Kiren Rijiju retained their respective Lok Sabha seats as counting concluded in their constituencies on Tuesday.

Shah defeated Congress candidate Sonal Ramanbhai Patel in the seat. In the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur won against Congress' Satpal Raizada by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Hamirpur is a stronghold of the BJP and Anurag Thakur has consistently won this seat three times. Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju won in Arunachal West constituency in Arunachal Pradesh against Congress candidate Nabam Tuki by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Rijiju has held this seat since 2014. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also retained his seat in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Meghwal defeated Congress' Govindram Meghwal by a margin of 55,711 votes. Arjun Ram Meghwal clinched victories in 2009, 2014, and 2019, solidifying Bikaner as a fortress for the BJP.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and G Kishen Reddy also registered comfortable victories in their respective constituencies, as per the ECI data.

Scindia won against Congress leader Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh by a margin of over 5 lakh votes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat. Scindia, who was contesting his first Lok Sabha polls with the BJP, reclaimed his family's lost bastion after more than four years since switching from Congress.

Kishan Reddy defeated Congress' Danam Nagender by a margin of over 4 lakh votes in the Secunderabad constituency. In the 2019 general elections, Reddy won this seat by more than 62,000 votes against BRS' TSK Yadav.

As the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections is underway, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered a significant dent from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as the latest trends show it leading on 294 seats, with the INDIA bloc being ahead on 232 seats, as per the ECI.

The BJP-led NDA appears far from its target of "400 paar" with the BJP falling behind a simple majority in Lok Sabha, according to the latest trends. The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It won 282 seats in 2014 and improved its tally to 303 seats in 2019 elections. The BJP had set a target of winning 370 seats in the 2024 general elections.

The BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fought Lok Sabha elections for a third straight term in office. The Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

