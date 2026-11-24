The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have reunited ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with Amit Shah outlining priorities including ending drug addiction and corruption.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have announced that they will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together, formally renewing their alliance under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin were also present.

The announcement coincided with Guru Parv, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Shah said the two parties would work together as NDA partners from Tuesday and focus on issues including drug addiction, corruption, farmers' problems and strengthening nationalist forces in Punjab.

Shah recalls long political association with SAD

Shah described the Akali Dal as one of the BJP's oldest allies and recalled the partnership built under former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

"Under the leadership of Badal Sahib, the Akali Dal has been our oldest partner. We have contested several elections together, winning and losing. But our relationship had broken. Today, this relationship is being renewed, and we are very happy about it," Shah said.

He added that the two parties would fight the Punjab elections together under the NDA banner. Their positions on key state issues would also be outlined in their respective election manifestos.

Shah recalled the association between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parkash Singh Badal, former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, and other leaders from both parties.

Drug-free Punjab by December 31, 2029, says Shah

Making the fight against drug addiction a central promise of the alliance, Shah announced a deadline for eliminating the problem in Punjab.

"Eliminating drugs from Punjab will be our primary goal. Eliminating corruption in Punjab will be our primary goal, and strengthening nationalist forces in the state will also be our primary goal," he said.

He added, "We will eliminate drugs from Punjab by December 31, 2029."

Shah also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that it had failed to deliver on its promises. He recalled that AAP had promised to eliminate drugs within three months of forming the government, while also referring to a similar assurance made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2017.

Amit Shah targets AAP over unfulfilled promises

The Home Minister accused the ruling party of failing to meet its commitments to Punjab's people. "The Aam Aadmi Party government currently running in Punjab is, in a way, a government that has broken its promises. It has not fulfilled any of its commitments, and the people of Punjab are waiting," Shah said.

He also raised the issue of religious sentiments and said those responsible for insulting Sikh Gurus would not be tolerated. "Those who have insulted the Gurus, and the government and individuals responsible for it, will not be tolerated," he added.

Shah said the renewed BJP-SAD partnership would work towards bringing a change in Punjab and expressed confidence that voters would support the NDA under Modi's leadership.

Sukhbir Badal calls alliance an emotional bond

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal described the renewed partnership as a relationship that went beyond electoral politics.

"This is not merely a political alliance; it is an emotional alliance. My late father used to say that this alliance was for Punjab, for the state's benefit and for its people. My father, LK Advani ji and Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had built this relationship," Badal said.

He said Punjab needed a "double-engine government" to tackle the challenges facing the state.

Badal identified ending drug addiction and corruption and resolving farmers' problems as the alliance's main objectives.

"Our mission is to eliminate drugs, end corruption and resolve the problems faced by farmers," he said.

BJP and SAD to contest all 117 Assembly seats

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the alliance was a natural partnership and expressed confidence about the parties' prospects in the 2027 elections. "With the NDA coming together in this manner, we are hopeful of winning in Punjab," Nabin said.

He also confirmed that the two parties would contest all 117 Assembly constituencies together. However, the exact distribution of seats has not yet been finalised.

"Both parties will contest 117 seats together. The exact seat-sharing arrangement will be decided at the right time through mutual agreement," Nabin said.

He added that the parties would consult each other before deciding the arrangement and would support one another across the state.

Farmers' concerns and Hindu-Sikh unity among priorities

Shah said the alliance would work towards addressing the basic problems faced by Punjab's farmers. He also stressed the need to strengthen Hindu-Sikh brotherhood in the state.

"I am confident that the people of Punjab will give the NDA a huge majority under Modi ji's leadership. They will bless the decision of both parties to make Punjab drug-free. The public will also support our commitment to resolve the problems of Punjab's farmers at their roots. The people of Punjab will bless our efforts to strengthen Hindu-Sikh brotherhood," he said.

Shah expressed confidence that the NDA would form the next government and restore Punjab's prosperity.

"Certainly, we will form an NDA government there in the coming elections and make Punjab prosperous once again," he said.

Why did the BJP-SAD alliance break in 2020?

The BJP and SAD had contested several elections together before their partnership ended in 2020.

The Akali Dal walked out of the alliance over the three farm laws introduced by the Centre. The decision came amid a year-long farmers' protest against the legislation.

The three laws were subsequently repealed following the prolonged agitation. The latest announcement brings the former allies together again as they prepare for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.