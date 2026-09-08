Amit Shah announces 2-year coastal security push: What to expect?

India’s coastline could see major security changes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises 'serious' action over the next two years. But what exactly is the central government planning?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that the central government will 'very seriously' move forward on coastal security over the next two years, strengthening India's security along the coastline. Shah's remarks came during the 28th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Panaji, which was attended by the Chief Ministers of Goa (Pramod Sawant), Maharashtra (Devendra Fadnavis), and Gujarat (Bhupendra Patel) along with the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Praful K Patel), and other officials.

What did Amit Shah say on coastal security?

He also called on the Western region to play a leading role in implementing the new 'Nyaya Sanhitas'. ''Over the next two years, the Ministry of Home Affairs will move forward very seriously on coastal security. Western region should play a leading role in the implementation of the New Nyaya Sanhitas in making India's fight against drugs a success,'' the Home Minister said. Recently, Amit Shah reviewed Goa's law and order and security situation with the CM.

What is the ‘WEST Engine’ of growth?

In Monday's meeting, the Home Minister described the importance of the 'WEST Engine' of India's economic growth, with 'W' as wealth and finance, 'E' as exports and ports, 'S' as start-ups and semiconductors, and 'T' as tourism and the blue economy.

''More than 1 crore tourists visit Goa, of whom 5 lakh are foreign tourists. Tourism contributes 16 percent of Goa's GSDP. Maharashtra ranks first in the country with 33,872 start-ups. Dholera has now become a hub in the semiconductor sector. Gujarat's Mundra Port handles the highest volume of cargo, and Deendayal Port is the largest port in terms of cargo volume. Mumbai, the country's financial capital, is also emerging as a major hub for global capital,'' Amit Shah added.

Chaired the 28th Meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Panaji, Goa, today. The Western Zonal Council has resolved all outstanding issues among its constituent states, realising Modi Ji's vision of turning the zonal councils into a forum for resolution and welfare.



Asked the… pic.twitter.com/zBSJuNcMxl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 7, 2026

How have Zonal Councils changed since 2014?

The Home Minister also highlighted the increased functioning of the Zonal Councils since 2014, saying that nearly three times more meetings have been held in the last 12 years than between 2004 and 2014. Shah also said that the Zonal Councils have now become an instrument for monitoring the implementation of public welfare schemes rather than merely resolving inter-state disputes.

Why is coastal security important?

Since India has a long coastline which includes several ports, shipping routes and other key facilities, these areas become important for both the country's economy and national security. Coastal security also involves several agencies and state governments, which makes coordination between them more important for a quick response to any threat.

(With inputs from ANI)