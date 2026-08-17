Amit Malviya out, Deepak Mhaskey in: BJP’s big IT cell shake-up

The BJP has reshuffled its digital team, replacing Amit Malviya with Chhattisgarh’s Deepak Mhaskey as IT cell chief. Know more about him and his co-convenors.

In a major organisational reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed Amit Malviya as the head of its national IT cell, with Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh. Notably, Malviya had headed the BJP's national IT cell since 2015, and his removal marks a significant change in the ruling party's digital team. Malviya also served as the in-charge for West Bengal, where the BJP registered a landslide victory over Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Apart from this, the reshuffle also includes a change in the BJP's social media team, with four new social media coordinators appointed from different states. These four are Priti Gandhi from Maharashtra, Shivanand Dwivedi from Delhi, Alok Bhatt from Uttarakhand, and Shri Arun Yadav from Haryana.

Who is Deepak Mhaskey?

Deepak Mhaskey hails from Chhattisgarh, has a background in teaching chemistry, and has also worked in areas linked to agriculture and horticulture. Apart from this, his professional experience includes serving as a board member in a public sector company, along with other senior administrative roles in the Chhattisgarh government.

Mhaskey has been associated with the BJP’s Chhattisgarh IT machinery since 2009 and has also served as a state spokesperson.

Amit Malviya congratulates Deepak Mhaskey on new role

Amit Malviya congratulated all the newly appointed BJP office-bearers and said, ''Congratulations to all the newly appointed office bearers of the BJP. Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country. I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP’s Social Media Department, and the co-conveners Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji. I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them over the last decade. I am confident that under their leadership, the BJP’s digital communication will achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India’s public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity.''

Malviya also thanked the BJP’s large social media support base and added, ''A BIG THANK YOU to the BJP’s massive support base on social media, a community brimming with commitment, energy and ideas. This family has stayed together through thick and thin and played a decisive role in reshaping India’s public discourse. You have been an incredible source of strength to me personally and to the cause. Over my eleven years at the helm, I have had the opportunity to meet and interact with many of you, and those interactions will always remain special. I hope you will continue to extend the same unstinted support to the party and to my successors in the years ahead. India is poised to scale even greater heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the BJP. Your contribution to this journey will be remembered and written in glorious words.''