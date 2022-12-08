IPS officer who inspired NETFLIX's 'Khakee' the Bihar chapter faces graft charges

IPS officer who inspired 'Khakee' The Bihar Cop face charges | Photo: Twitter

Inspired by IPS officer Amit Lodha's 2017 book, NETFLIX'S web series 'Khakee' The Bihar Chapter, released on November 25, became a hit in just a day. Now an FIR has been lodged against the IPS officer in Patna, Bihar. According to the complaint by the Economic Offences Wing of the Bihar Police, Amit Lodha made a deal with Friday Story Teller,the production house during his term as an IPS officer.

His deal with the production house was allegedly worth Re 1. But cops claim there was a transaction of ₹ 49 lakh in his wife's account. Some of the money in the wife's account was deposited even before the deal with the production house was finalised, sources in the police said.

Read: Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP sets record, win 156 seats of 182, credit historic win to PM Modi

The Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) has registered an FIR No 33/2022 against the suspended IPS officer, Amit Lodha in Patna, Gaya's then SSP Aditya Kumar, Abhishek Agarwal, and five others.

Amit Lodha's super cop image

Bihar's a 1997 batch IPS officer from Rajasthan, Amit Lodha has a super cop image fighting criminals. Amit Lodha's fame rose for the first time in 2006 when he put Ashok Mahto, known as 'Gabbar Singh' of Sheikhpura, and his accomplice Pintu Mahto behind bars. For this, he was also awarded the gallantry award. Amit Lodha has also been awarded the President's Police Medal, Police Medal and Internal Security Medal.