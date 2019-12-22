Amidst widespread protests against CAA, PM Modi to address rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today

Amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) act across the country including the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (December 22).

Modi is scheduled to address the rally at around 11:30 am and is likely to speak on the issue of CAA. With the protests against the controversial act turning violent in several parts of the country, this is a great opportunity for the Prime Minister to give assurance to the Muslim community living in this country that their citizenship will not be taken away from them and appeal for calm.

Meanwhile, intelligence reports reveal that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror group is conspiring to target Modi at the venue.

On the basis of inputs by intelligence agencies, Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Delhi Police were informed about the terror threat, so that they could make adequate security arrangements before the rally.

The Prime Minister along with BJP Chief Ministers and other cabinet ministers will be present at the rally in Ramlila Maidan. The rally is organised by the Bharatiya Janata party where he is scheduled to address the gathering about Centre's move to regularise unauthorised colonies.

The intelligence report also stated that the recent slew of government enactments and court judgments which include Citizenship Amendment Act (December 12), the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict (November 9) and abrogation of Article 370 (August 5), have added "fresh dimensions" to the "threat scenario."

Intelligencies agencies also ordered security forces to follow instructions laid down in the Blue Book to ensure Prime Minister Modi's protection during visits across the country.

The agencies also stated that Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) continue to provide "infrastructural and other financial/logistical assistance" to terror outfits.