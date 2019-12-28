Amidst violent anti-CAA protests in UP, Section 144 extended in Ayodhya till Feb 25

The Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on Thursday said that Section 144 imposed in the area previously will be extended to February 25.

The order comes at a time when violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have rocked Uttar Pradesh.

Under these orders, permission has to be taken from the administration to organise any programme in Ayodhya.

Previously, Section 144 was imposed in Ayodhya till December 10 in anticipation of the SC verdict in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

Meanwhile, UP Police has, till now, registered a total of 498 cases, taken nearly 5,558 people into custody and arrested 1,246 people involved in the violent protests in the state.

According to the data released by the police, action has also been taken against nearly 20,950 'objectionable' social media posts and 95 cases have also been registered in this regard. This includes 10,380 Twitter posts, 10,339 Facebook posts and 181 uploads on YouTube.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look especially into the matter of violent protesters destroying public property. The police is investigating the perpetrators involved, identifying them and starting the process of confiscating their personal properties to compensate for the damages to public property.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath looks relentless in his hunt for violent protesters and to restore order in the state governed by him. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a series of tweets on Friday, justified the police crackdown on violent protesters and promised strict action. The posts lauded the administration's measures in identifying and punishing the ones vandalising public property and called the UP government's steps as an "outstanding example" of how violent protests should be handled.

''Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is shocked. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government's stern intentions. The chief minister has announced that anyone damaging public property will have to pay. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," a tweet read. The following post continued, "After seeing the mighty form of the Yogi Adityanath government, every rioter must be feeling like they have made a huge mistake by challenging Yogi's authority."

At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh during conflicts ever since massive protests erupted against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While the administration swears by a code of restoring law and order, several activists have accused the UP police of using excessive force while dealing with the protesters.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

The critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.