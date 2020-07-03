Amidst tension with China, Indian Army deploys more troops in eastern Ladakh

Amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), The Indian Army is making one of its largest military deployment in Ladakh. The deployment of another division of Indian troops in Ladakh is in response to the large Chinese presence in the area.

Taking the deployment of this division, the Indian Army now has four divisions in east Ladakh alone. Before May, only one division was stationed in the area.

A division consists of 15,000-20,000 troops. According to sources, the new division, which was moved from Uttar Pradesh, will remain stationed in eastern Ladakh. Along with the troops, its artillery will also reach Ladakh.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Nimu in Ladakh, which is seen as a strong message to China.

The decision has been taken as China has made a tremendous increase in the deployment of its troops across the LAC. Ladakh has an 856-km border with China, starting from Karakoram Pass to Chumur in south Ladakh.

From the initial part of LAC i.e. Karakoram Pass to Daulat Beg Oldi, Depsang Plain, Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake, Demchok, Koil and Chumur, there is a possibility of incursion from China on all sides. Therefore, the Indian Army does not want to leave any part of the LAC unguarded.

Earlier, as tensions started in May, two mountain divisions from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were deployed to Ladakh. These troops were first acclimatized in eastern Ladakh, then stationed across important posts.

As tensions with China have not subsided even after two months, and there are reports of more troops, tanks and armoured vehicles being deployed from China, the Indian Army has also decided to increase its presence in Ladakh.

Before May, a division stationed near Leh used to monitor the entire area from Siachen to Chumur. The 14th Corps of Leh is the only corps of the army that has a border with both Pakistan and China. The responsibility of protecting areas such as Kargil, Drass on Pakistan border is with the 8th division and the responsibility of protecting the border with China is with the 3rd division.

The tension with China reached its peak last month when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 16.