Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC holds NDA entrance exams with necessary arrangements

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeIndia

India

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC holds NDA entrance exams with necessary arrangements

he NDA 1 and NDA 2 exams will be held on the same day due to the ongoing pandemic across the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 01:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) is conducting the g National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy entrance exams today, with proper COVID-19 safety protocols in place. 

The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held April 19 was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The NDA 1 and NDA 2 exams will be held on the same day due to the ongoing pandemic across the country.

"Had to wait a lot after the exam was postponed earlier due to lockdown. It`s my dream to join the NDA. I was concerned about whether the exam will take place. We have all guidelines for the exam, including wearing a mask, carrying sanitiser in exam centres. We also have to maintain social distancing." Anmol Kumar, a candidate said to ANI.

"The government has done right by conducting the exam with all precautions. The government is not only responsible for the safety of the people. They have to take care of themselves as well," ANI quoted Rajat Kumar Aggarwal, another candidate as saying.

Central Railways on Friday stated that it will run special trains for all UPSC candidates from September 4 to September 6.

“Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination,” a statement released by Indian railways added.

Appropriate arrangements have been made by the commission to ensure that proper social distancing rules are maintained in the examination centres.

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengal: Second, third language will depend on population pattern of area, says minister

TN village girl bags admission in Taiwan's engineering college, govt to bear expenditure

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Meet Nisha Madhulika, from home cook to renowned YouTuber with an impressive net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE