Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC holds NDA entrance exams with necessary arrangements

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) is conducting the g National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy entrance exams today, with proper COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held April 19 was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The NDA 1 and NDA 2 exams will be held on the same day due to the ongoing pandemic across the country.

"Had to wait a lot after the exam was postponed earlier due to lockdown. It`s my dream to join the NDA. I was concerned about whether the exam will take place. We have all guidelines for the exam, including wearing a mask, carrying sanitiser in exam centres. We also have to maintain social distancing." Anmol Kumar, a candidate said to ANI.

"The government has done right by conducting the exam with all precautions. The government is not only responsible for the safety of the people. They have to take care of themselves as well," ANI quoted Rajat Kumar Aggarwal, another candidate as saying.

Central Railways on Friday stated that it will run special trains for all UPSC candidates from September 4 to September 6.

“Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination,” a statement released by Indian railways added.

Appropriate arrangements have been made by the commission to ensure that proper social distancing rules are maintained in the examination centres.

(With ANI inputs)