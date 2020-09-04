Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3.4 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main in 3 days

Out of the 4,58,521 candidates who registered for the JEE Mains exam, 3,43,958 aspirants have appeared for the examination, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Twitter.

"Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for JEE Main. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create Aatma Nirbhar Bharat despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students` careers are not affected." Pokhriyal stated.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting these entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 and will continue till September 6. On the first day of JEE Main BArch and B Planning paper on September 1, 54.67 attendance was registered.

The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, which were held on September 2 and 3 recorded 81.08 percent and 82.14 percent attendance respectively.

JEE-Main exams began in the country on September 2. Students reached their respective exam centers with masks on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cent aressured that all precautionary measures were taken at the examination centers due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear a review petition filed against the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

On August 17, the Supreme Court junked the petition seeking deferment of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations scheduled to be held in September 2020.

The top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

Ministers of 6 non-BJP ruled states, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, filed a review petition on August 28 seeking the postponement of the examinations in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).