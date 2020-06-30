Amidst Chinese combativeness, France extends support to India

Amid Chinese combativeness, France has extended support to India and high-level engagement has taken place at Defence and Foreign Ministry level.

Extending condolences to India, French Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the death of 20 soldiers in the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Calling India as "France's strategic partner in the region", Parly reiterated "her country's deep solidarity."

The letter sent on Monday said, "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."

The French Defence Minister also expressed her readiness to meet Singh in India "to follow up on their ongoing discussions", said sources.

Coinciding was India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's talks with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian. A tweet by EAM said, "Wide-ranging discussion with French FM @JY_LeDrian. Covered issues of contemporary security and political importance. Also agreed to address #COVID-related challenges in health and aviation. Thanked him for the strong support in #UNSC and look forward to working together."

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his French counterpart François Delattre reviewed the progress of the "multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, and on the COVID-19 pandemic."

During the meet via video conference, India welcomed France’s joining of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and France welcomed India’s participation in the UN Security Council in 2021-22.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on the sidelines of UNGA last year. France, which backed India-led International Solar Alliance, supported this initiative as well.

France in recent year has become a close partner of India in every sector -- from defence to a UNSC listing of Masood Azhar after the Pulwama attack.

The multi-billion-dollar fighter jet deal is also moving with pace as the first batch of Rafales are likely to arrive in India by July end.

Several high-level engagements have taken between the two countries, with PM last visiting France in 2019 to take part in the G7 summit at the "special invitation" of French President Macron. French President had visited India last in 2018 during which a key joint statement was issued--"Joint strategic vision of India France cooperation in the Indian Ocean region".