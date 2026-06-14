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Amid West Asia crisis, JP Nadda assures uninterrupted medicine, fertiliser supplies

JP Nadda has assured that despite supply disruptions due to West Asia crisis, government has taken appropriate measures to ensure that both medicine and fertiliser supplies remain uninterrupted. Nadda said the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach to safeguard supplies.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 08:20 AM IST

Amid West Asia crisis, JP Nadda assures uninterrupted medicine, fertiliser supplies
JP Nadda said that India will obtain uninterrupted medicine, fertiliser supplies (ANI)
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Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, said that the ongoing West Asia crisis has disrupted global supply chains linked to the fertiliser and pharmaceutical sectors, but assured that the Central government has taken appropriate measures to ensure that farmers and consumers do not face any hardship. 

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Nadda on Saturday assured India had thoroughly explored sourcing strategy and strengthened supply arrangements to save the country from disruptions arising out of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.  

Responding to a question from ANI regarding the impact of the crisis on the pharmaceutical and fertiliser industries, Nadda said the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach to safeguard supplies of medicines, medical devices and fertilisers. 

“Despite the West Asia crisis, we have ensured that there will be no shortage of medicines, medical devices or fertilisers in India. Our farmers and citizens will not face any difficulty, and we have already diversified our supply sources to safeguard national interests”, said JP Nadda. 

“The situation in West Asia is a matter of concern, but we have strategically prepared ourselves. Despite the crisis, we are fully capable of ensuring that the people of India do not suffer any adverse impact. We have made all necessary preparations and have closely monitored pharmaceuticals, medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies,” he added. 

Nadda said as part of the government's efforts, India has secured fertiliser imports from countries outside the Strait of Hormuz region. “We have moved towards alternative sources of fertilisers and are issuing fresh tenders with countries such as Indonesia, Australia, Russia and China, which are outside the Strait of Hormuz route. We have sufficient fertiliser stocks for the ongoing Kharif season and are already preparing for the Rabi season,” he said. 

The Union Minister further said that the focus of the government was not on checking the duration of the crisis but on ensuring uninterrupted supplies for citizens. “We are not asking whether the crisis will last 15 days or one month. Our priority is that our people should not face any difficulty. Farmers in the country will not be affected,” he added. 

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