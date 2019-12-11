Headlines

Amid violent protests in Assam, CM Sarbananda Sonowal stranded at Guwahati airport

Sonowal, who landed at Guwahati from Tezpur, was stuck as the protesters gathered outside the airport.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 06:04 PM IST

As massive protests have erupted across Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, state chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal was left stranded at Guwahati airport for hours on Wednesday.

Sonowal, who landed at Guwahati from Tezpur, was stuck as the protesters gathered outside the airport.

Earlier in the day, as the protests turned violent, Assam Police had to resort to lathi-charge in Dibrugarh. The action was taken as despite a warning, the protesters blocked an ambulance.

The central government has already ordered the induction of ten companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to the state of Assam, in view of the rising unrest in the region against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The paramilitary forces are to be transferred from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), where the law and order situation, according to the Centre, has improved by now.

Massive protests erupted in Assam after Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on late Monday night with 311 MPs voting in favour and 80 against it.

The protests are being carried out by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Dibrugarh and North East Students' Organisation (NESO) which also called for a 12-hour bandh in Guwahati.

After hours of debate and high drama, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on late Monday night. The Bill was introduced in the Lower House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who point by point explained and exerted upon the importance of the Bill and its requirement in the country.

Several members of the opposition said that Bill was against the minorities, however, rebutting to opposition's claim, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was not against the minorities and nighter it was a political move.

The Bill proposes to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. It was discussed amid huge uproar from Opposition parties and protests in northeast states. The Bill was now be tabled in Rajya Sabha to get its nod.

