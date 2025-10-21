FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'

Amazon to automate 6,00,000 jobs by using robot technology in...; Know how it plans to transform operations

OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'

Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

After a disappointing return in Perth, Virat Kohli aims to regain ODI form in Adelaide: Check his overall records at Oval

Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'

Why no Muslim candidate from BJP, 27 from allies and opposition in Bihar Elections 2025?

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's divine epic becomes highest-grossing Indian film in 2025 in...

India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report

Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amazon to automate 6,00,000 jobs by using robot technology in...; Know how it plans to transform operations

Amazon to automate 6,00,000 jobs by using robot technology in...; Know how it pl

Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netfl

After a disappointing return in Perth, Virat Kohli aims to regain ODI form in Adelaide: Check his overall records at Oval

After a disappointing return in Perth, Kohli aims to regain ODI form in Adelaide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'

As the national capital grapples with 'very poor' air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday reaffirmed the BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding. However, the minister did not immediately announce a plan for cloud seeding.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of causing pollution in Delhi by letting farmers burn stubble
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the national capital grapples with 'very poor' air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday reaffirmed the BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding. However, the minister did not immediately announce a plan for cloud seeding, saying that it is only possible "when there are clouds. For those who are asking us, why are we not getting cloud seeding done. I want to tell them that in cloud seeding, the cloud comes first and then comes seeding. Seeding can only be done when there are clouds. The day there will be clouds, we will get seeding done and there will be rain as well," Sirsa said during a press conference.

Delhi woke up to a thick smog on Tuesday morning, as the air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 351 as of 4 pm today.
However, Sirsa pointed out that the AQI rose to only 11 points post Diwali celebrations. He also compared the rise in air pollution to that of previous years when there was a complete ban on firecrackers.

"In 2020, the firecrackers in Diwali were going on. At that time, PM 2.5 was 414 before Diwali and 435 after Diwali. There was an increase of 21 points in the firecrackers. In 2021, there was an increase of 80 points. In 2024, when the firecrackers were banned, the AQI was 328 before Diwali and 360 after Diwali. 32 points increased when the firecrackers were banned. On the order of the Supreme Court and on the request of the Delhi government, we got permission for green firecrackers... Before Diwali, the AQI was 345, and after Diwali, the AQI was 356, according to the CPCB's Sameer App... Only 11 points increased when the firecrackers were allowed," he said.

"Will you hold Diwali responsible for this? Will you hold the faith of all the Sanatanas and Hindus in Delhi accountable? What is the fault in this?" Sirsa said. The Delhi Minister further criticised AAP for "blaming" Diwali for the increase in pollution, accusing them of disrespecting the festival and accusing the BJP.

"Sanjay Singh and his colleagues have been tweeting since last night, asking to stop celebrating Diwali. Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival. The BJP president and the BJP Chief Minister are being cursed. This isn't the BJP's festival. It's a Sanatan Hindu festival, and why are you cursing the festival? Why are you using words against the festival? But to say that BJP is celebrating Diwali, to say that BJP is bursting crackers like this, to say that BJP is doing such wrong things, I feel very embarrassed," he said.
The Supreme Court had relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on fireworks in the national capital and permitted the sale and use of green fireworks with some conditions.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect on Sunday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it means?
GRAP-2 Anti-Pollution curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, what does it..
Govardhan Puja 2025: Muhurat, rituals and complete Annakut samagri list for blessed celebration
Govardhan Puja 2025: Muhurat, rituals and complete Annakut samagri list
US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown
US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies
With over 2600000 diyas, Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 sets two Guinness World Records; Check details
Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 sets two new Guinness World Records
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why no star attended his funeral, why Bollywood ignored his final journey? Real reason revealed
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why Bollywood ignored him?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE