Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'

As the national capital grapples with 'very poor' air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday reaffirmed the BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding. However, the minister did not immediately announce a plan for cloud seeding, saying that it is only possible "when there are clouds. For those who are asking us, why are we not getting cloud seeding done. I want to tell them that in cloud seeding, the cloud comes first and then comes seeding. Seeding can only be done when there are clouds. The day there will be clouds, we will get seeding done and there will be rain as well," Sirsa said during a press conference.

Delhi woke up to a thick smog on Tuesday morning, as the air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 351 as of 4 pm today.

However, Sirsa pointed out that the AQI rose to only 11 points post Diwali celebrations. He also compared the rise in air pollution to that of previous years when there was a complete ban on firecrackers.

"In 2020, the firecrackers in Diwali were going on. At that time, PM 2.5 was 414 before Diwali and 435 after Diwali. There was an increase of 21 points in the firecrackers. In 2021, there was an increase of 80 points. In 2024, when the firecrackers were banned, the AQI was 328 before Diwali and 360 after Diwali. 32 points increased when the firecrackers were banned. On the order of the Supreme Court and on the request of the Delhi government, we got permission for green firecrackers... Before Diwali, the AQI was 345, and after Diwali, the AQI was 356, according to the CPCB's Sameer App... Only 11 points increased when the firecrackers were allowed," he said.

"Will you hold Diwali responsible for this? Will you hold the faith of all the Sanatanas and Hindus in Delhi accountable? What is the fault in this?" Sirsa said. The Delhi Minister further criticised AAP for "blaming" Diwali for the increase in pollution, accusing them of disrespecting the festival and accusing the BJP.

"Sanjay Singh and his colleagues have been tweeting since last night, asking to stop celebrating Diwali. Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival. The BJP president and the BJP Chief Minister are being cursed. This isn't the BJP's festival. It's a Sanatan Hindu festival, and why are you cursing the festival? Why are you using words against the festival? But to say that BJP is celebrating Diwali, to say that BJP is bursting crackers like this, to say that BJP is doing such wrong things, I feel very embarrassed," he said.

The Supreme Court had relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on fireworks in the national capital and permitted the sale and use of green fireworks with some conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect on Sunday.