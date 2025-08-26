Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here

At a time when India-US relations are tense due to cumulative 50% US Tariffs, this European nation with old and traditionally good relations with India may hire lakhs of Indian specialists. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

    Russia is likely to invite more than 10 lakh Indian specialists as companies are opening doors in sectors from construction to high-end machinery. Russia is witnessing a shortage of specialists, and the companies there want to hire cheaper Indian workers, who are also known for their quality and expertise. It may not only improve the overall India-Russia relations but also bring billions of dollars to the country as remittances. This is coming at a time when India-US relations are tense due to the cumulative 50% US tariffs. 

    What did Indian Ambassador say?

    Speaking to government-controlled news agency TASS, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said that Russian firms are increasingly recruiting Indians, especially in machinery and electronics. He said, "At a broader level, there is a manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the framework of Russian regulations, laws, and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians." Vinay Kumar said that the workload of the consular service has increased as the companies are hiring more Indian workers. He told TASS, "When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passports, for childbirth, say for example, and for loss of passport and those kinds of things, basically consular services."

     

    (Yeketerinburgh, Russia)

    Ural likely to invite 10 lakh foreign workers

    Situated in the Eurasian region of Russia, the Ural alone is most likely to hire about one million Indians soon. Talking to PTI, Andrey Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "As far as I know, by the end of the year, 1 million specialists from India will come to Russia, including the Sverdlovsk region. A new Consulate General is opening in Yekaterinburg, which will deal with these issues."

    Labour shortage in Russia

    With its capital in Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk is the hub of heavy industries. It is famous for the military-industrial complex, including Uralmash and Ural Wagon Zavod, which manufactures the T-90 tank. Russia’s Ministry of Labour has indicated that it may have a shortage of workforce of 3.1 million by 2030. It plans to raise the quota for qualified foreign workers by 1.5 times in 2025, which may allow 23 lakh people to come and work there. 

