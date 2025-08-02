IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’
'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video
INDIA
The Prime Minister also appealed to “brothers and sisters in the business community” that when the world is "going through such an atmosphere of instability, we too should sell only swadeshi goods.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will have to remain alert for its economic interests given the atmosphere of instability prevailing across the globe. He emphasised that the “top priority of the government remains the welfare of farmers, small industries and employment for youth.”
PM Modi urges citizens to resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ products
The Prime Minister also urged citizens to resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ products as he reiterated his pitch that the country needs to adopt ‘vocal for local’. “We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in his home constituency of Varanasi.
“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” he added. The Prime Minister further stated that the top priority of the government remains to work for farmers, small-scale industries, and to generate employment opportunities for youth in the country.
“Our farmers, our small-scale industries, the employment for youth – their interest is our top priority. The government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country. However, there are some responsibilities we have as citizens,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
He said that those who wish to see India as the third biggest economy must resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ products. “Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instill a resolution for ‘swadeshi’ products,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also appealed to “brothers and sisters in the business community” that when the world is going through such an atmosphere of instability, we too should sell only swadeshi goods.”
Recently, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India and also issued a warning of further penalties over India’s continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.
PM Modi's Varanasi visit
Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.
On his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.
He laid the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others, and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.
READ | After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'