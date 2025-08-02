Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey

Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare

Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'

This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...

Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema

PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’

'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3

Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him over farm laws, introduced a year after his death; son Rohan Jaitley reacts

Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him...

Exclusive: Jyoti Malhotra on Volvo XC60, New Launches & Volvo’s India Strategy | Volvo Car India MD

Exclusive: Jyoti Malhotra on Volvo XC60, New Launches & Volvo’s India Strategy | Volvo Car India MD

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style

HomeIndia

INDIA

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

The Prime Minister also appealed to “brothers and sisters in the business community” that when the world is "going through such an atmosphere of instability, we too should sell only swadeshi goods.”

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will have to remain alert for its economic interests given the atmosphere of instability prevailing across the globe. He emphasised that the “top priority of the government remains the welfare of farmers, small industries and employment for youth.”

PM Modi urges citizens to resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ products 

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ products as he reiterated his pitch that the country needs to adopt ‘vocal for local’. “We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in his home constituency of Varanasi.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” he added. The Prime Minister further stated that the top priority of the government remains to work for farmers, small-scale industries, and to generate employment opportunities for youth in the country.

“Our farmers, our small-scale industries, the employment for youth – their interest is our top priority. The government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country. However, there are some responsibilities we have as citizens,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

He said that those who wish to see India as the third biggest economy must resolve to buy ‘swadeshi’ products. “Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instill a resolution for ‘swadeshi’ products,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appealed to “brothers and sisters in the business community” that when the world is going through such an atmosphere of instability, we too should sell only swadeshi goods.”

Recently, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India and also issued a warning of further penalties over India’s continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

PM Modi's Varanasi visit 

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

On his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.

He laid the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others, and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

READ | After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Ghayal sher ki saansein...': Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win, leaves fans concerned
Shah Rukh Khan appears injured after his National Award win
KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race
KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race
Malegaon blast: ATS officer who investigated case makes shocking revelation about Mohan Bhagwat, says ‘there were orders to...’
Malegaon blast: ATS officer who investigated case makes shocking revelation abou
Saiyaara title track jumps 173 spots to take 4th spot in Billboard Global singles chart, fans call it 'global masterpiece'
Saiyaara title track jumps 173 spots to take 4th spot in Billboard Global chart
Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter
Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing J-K's Kulgam encounter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact
From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE