FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?

DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’

PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2

Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?

Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit

Republic Day 2026: Donald Trump’s ‘historic bond’ message, a diplomacy or reset signal for India-US ties?

Tilak Varma to miss remainder of T20I series against New Zealand? BCCI clears the air

UPSC topper and Barmer collector Tina Dabi faces backlash over viral Republic Day video, WATCH what happened

UAE pulls out of key Pakistan airport deal: What does this mean for India?

Begging bowl to big spend: Pakistan to pay $1 billion annually to Donald Trump's Peace Board despite IMF bailout

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’

DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin say

RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Will Mumbai Indians stay alive in tournament?

Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?

Trump Tariffs, Xi's Republic Day greetings: Is Asia’s power balance shifting?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

HomeIndia

INDIA

Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit

For India, the visit comes as another big boost as New Delhi is also facing sweeping tariffs from the US. The news comes at a time when India is set to sign with the European Union (EU) what has been described as the "mother of all deals."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit
PM Modi with Mark Carney.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid repeated threats from Donald Trump-led Untied States administration, Canada seems to be swiftly pivoting towards India as a key strategic and economic partner. The major shift comes as diplomatic ties have significantly improved under Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, who took charge last year. Now, PM Carney is expected to make his first official visit to India, a move aimed at an acceleration of bilateral trade after over two years of strained relations under former Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, reports said on Monday.

According to the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, Carney's visit is likely to occur after India tables its Union Budget on February 1. The trip will probably take place in the first week of March, when India and Canada are expected to sign deals around several key sectors including energy, minerals, and artificial intelligence (AI), among others. For India, the visit comes as another big boost as New Delhi is also facing sweeping tariffs from the US. The news comes at a time when India is set to sign with the European Union (EU) what has been described as the "mother of all deals."

The high-level engagement comes after Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a "fruitful conversation" with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the morning of India's 77th Republic Day. In a social media post, Jaishankar said he "discussed the deepening of our bilateral cooperation and continued high level exchanges." The two leaders reportedly discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and betterment of economic ties. According to the Canadian foreign minister Anand, the country is aiming to double its non-US exports within a decade.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?
Amazon may cut 16000 jobs this week: India employees to be affected?
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says it ‘swallowed many mother languages’
DMK warns against Hindi dominance, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin say
PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026, to take final call on Feb 2
PCB extends drama over Pakistan's participation in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Donald Trump Tariffs, Xi Jinping's Republic Day greetings: Is South Asia’s power balance shifting?
Trump Tariffs, Xi's Republic Day greetings: Is Asia’s power balance shifting?
Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit
Trump effect: Canada pivots to India as PM Mark Carney set for 1st visit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement