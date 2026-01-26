Amid Trump's threats, Canada moves closer to India as PM Mark Carney set for first state visit

For India, the visit comes as another big boost as New Delhi is also facing sweeping tariffs from the US. The news comes at a time when India is set to sign with the European Union (EU) what has been described as the "mother of all deals."

Amid repeated threats from Donald Trump-led Untied States administration, Canada seems to be swiftly pivoting towards India as a key strategic and economic partner. The major shift comes as diplomatic ties have significantly improved under Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, who took charge last year. Now, PM Carney is expected to make his first official visit to India, a move aimed at an acceleration of bilateral trade after over two years of strained relations under former Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, reports said on Monday.

According to the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, Carney's visit is likely to occur after India tables its Union Budget on February 1. The trip will probably take place in the first week of March, when India and Canada are expected to sign deals around several key sectors including energy, minerals, and artificial intelligence (AI), among others. For India, the visit comes as another big boost as New Delhi is also facing sweeping tariffs from the US. The news comes at a time when India is set to sign with the European Union (EU) what has been described as the "mother of all deals."

The high-level engagement comes after Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a "fruitful conversation" with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the morning of India's 77th Republic Day. In a social media post, Jaishankar said he "discussed the deepening of our bilateral cooperation and continued high level exchanges." The two leaders reportedly discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and betterment of economic ties. According to the Canadian foreign minister Anand, the country is aiming to double its non-US exports within a decade.