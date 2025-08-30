Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff, Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement: 'India does not...'

The comments come at a time the Trump administration has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, which New Delhi has repeatedly termed unfair. Meanwhile, India and China continue to make significant improvements in bilateral relations after several years of tensions. Read on to know more.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there are no permanent friends or foes for India, but only permanent interests. The union minister's remarks come as India's foreign policy seems to be rapidly shifting amid trade tensions with the United States over tariffs and improvement in relations with neighbouring China. Seemingly referring to US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, Singh said India's strategy and self-reliance will remain steadfast and the country will continue to emerge stronger despite any "global pressure."

What did Rajnath Singh say on US tariff?

Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025, Singh stressed that the BJP-led government prioritises the interests of India’s farmers and small traders, and will not compromise on them. "The interest of our farmers, entrepreneurs is most important to us. India does not consider anyone its enemy. We cannot compromise on our country’s welfare at any cost. No matter how much pressure is exerted, India will continue to give the highest priority to the interests of its farmers, small businessmen, shopkeepers, livestock keepers, and common citizens," he said, echoing the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I feel that the more pressure is put on India, the more it will emerge as a strong rock," Singh added.

What had PM Modi said on the issue?

On Monday, PM Modi had said at a rally in Ahmedabad that India will not give in to any pressure and will work on upping its strength. "All of you are witnessing the kind of politics driven by economic self-interest that is happening in the world today. From this land of Ahmedabad, I would like to say to small entrepreneurs, to shopkeepers, to farmers and cattle rearers: For Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will not allow any harm to come to small entrepreneurs, to farmers, or to cattle rearers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand."

How are India's current relations with the US and China?

The comments come at a time the Trump administration has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, half of which is over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. India has repeatedly termed the tariffs unfair. Meanwhile, India and China continue to make significant improvements in bilateral relations after years of tensions. As part of the reset of ties, PM Modi is slated to attend the SCO Summit in China, marking his first visit to the country in over seven years.