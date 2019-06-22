Amid US-Iran tensions, Indian airlines decide to avoid Iranian airspace

India's aviation regulator DGCA Saturday said Indian airlines have decided to avoid parts of Iranian airspace amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. The DGCA said that Indian airlines will avoid "affected part of the Iranian airspace" and reroute their flight "suitably".

"All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

On Friday, the American aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating "in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions".

On Thursday, Iran shot down a US military drone in its airspace, following which the FAA had warned that there is a possibility that commercial aircraft can be mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.

Consequently, major airlines around the world have already rerouted their aircraft.

UAE-based Etihad Airways also announced on Saturday that it was suspending operations through Iranian airspace.

"Following the decision yesterday of the US Federal Aviation Administration to restrict US airline operations in Iranian-controlled airspace, Etihad Airways consulted closely with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority & other UAE airlines to evaluate the US action," the Abu Dhabi headquartered airline said.

"Etihad Airways has subsequently suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, and will use alternative flight paths on a number of routes to and from Abu Dhabi until further notice," Etihad Airways added.