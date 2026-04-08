INDIA

Amid US-Iran ceasefire, India urges its citizens to 'expeditiously exit' Tehran; here's why

Even though the US and Iran are ready to negotiate as part of a two-week ceasefire, the Embassy of India in Tehran has asked Indian nationals to 'expeditiously exit” Iran. In a fresh advisory issued on April 8, the Embassy of India reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any International border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source