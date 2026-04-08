Amid US-Iran ceasefire, India urges its citizens to 'expeditiously exit' Tehran; here's why

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INDIA
Even though the US and Iran are ready to negotiate as part of a two-week ceasefire, the Embassy of India in Tehran has asked Indian nationals to 'expeditiously exit” Iran. In a fresh advisory issued on April 8, the Embassy of India reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any International border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.
Even though the US and Iran are ready to negotiate as part of a two-week ceasefire, the Embassy of India in Tehran has asked Indian nationals to 'expeditiously exit” Iran. In a fresh advisory issued on April 8, the Embassy of India reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any International border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.
"In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," writes the Embassy of India. It also released emergency contacts and emails for the Indian nationals,seeking help, for inquiries.