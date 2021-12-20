Amid uproar, Rajya Sabha passes Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021' with a voice vote to rectify a drafting "anomaly" created by a 2014 amendment to the parent legislation.

However, the Opposition parties did not take part in the debate and raised the issue to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs and demanded sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra's involvement in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed lives of eight people as a vehicle allegedly belonging to him mowed them on October 3.

Speaking on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Bill rectifies a drafting "anomaly" created by a 2014 amendment to the parent legislation.

The anomaly crept in when the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was amended in 2014 to allow better medical access to narcotic drugs and remove state barriers in transporting and licensing of essential narcotic drugs.

The 2021 amendment contains a legislative declaration about what one section refers to. It says Section 2 clause (viiia) corresponds to clause (viiib) in Section 27, since 2014, when the provision was first brought in.

Section 27A of the NDPS Act, 1985, prescribes the punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

In 2014, a substantial amendment was made to the NDPS Act to allow for better medical access to narcotic drugs. In Section 2(viii)a, the amendment defined "essential drugs"; under Section 9, it allowed the manufacture, possession, transport, import inter-State, export inter-State, sale, purchase, consumption and use of essential narcotic drugs.

But before the 2014 amendment, Section 2(viii) already existed and contained a catalogue of offences for which the punishment is prescribed in Section 27A.