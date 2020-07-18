Headlines

Amid terror threats, Rajnath Singh to visit Amarnath Temple today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Saturday visit the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2020, 08:36 AM IST

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Saturday visit the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir. He is on a two-day visit to J&K and Ladakh to take stock of military preparedness in the region.

The visit comes at a time when the Indian Army has announced that terrorists are trying to target the pilgrimage at National Highway 44.

"There are inputs that terrorists would try their best to target the yatra. NH-44 continues to be sensitive because that is the route that the yatris would take to go up to the north routes," said Brigadier VS Thakur, Commander, 2 Sector. 

He added that the Army remain committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully.

On Friday, Singh arrived in Leh and held interactions with field commanders. Accompanied by Army chief MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Singh also visited forward areas in Kashmir and assessed the ground situation.

The Defence Minister witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons here. He also inspected a Pika machine gun.

Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence Minister and Army officials.

