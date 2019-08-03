Amid terror threat, UK govt advises its citizens against travel to Kashmir

"The FCO advise against all but essential travel to the city of Srinagar and between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway," it said.

Amid the government order asking Amarnath yatris and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir to curtail their stay in the Valley, the United Kingdom on Saturday asked its citizens against travel to the state except to the cities of Jammu and Ladakh.

In a travel advisory, the UK government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised against all travel to "the immediate vicinity of the border with Pakistan, other than at Wagah. Jammu and Kashmir, except for (i) travel within the city of Jammu, (ii) travel by air to the city of Jammu, and (iii) travel within the region of Ladakh."

The tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg fall within the areas to which the FCO advise against all travel, it said.

"The FCO advise against all but essential travel to the city of Srinagar and between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway," it said.

The UK advisory refers to reports that "Government of Jammu and Kashmir had advised tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to curtail their stay in the Kashmir Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return home as soon as possible because of security threats."

If you’re in Jammu and Kashmir, you should remain vigilant, follow the advice of local authorities and keep up to date with developments, including via this travel advice, it said.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in India. Recent attacks have targeted public places including those visited by foreigners. There have been recent media reports suggesting Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL) may have an interest in attacking targets in India. There may be an increased threat to places visited by British nationals such as religious sites, markets, festival venues and beaches" the advisory said.

It asked the UK citizens to be vigilant, monitor local media and take all precautions for safety.

The advisory also highlighted recent terror attacks in the state including the one in Pulwama in February when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Commenting on the latest advisory, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "It takes years of effort to have these travel advisories diluted & the last few days have been a major setback for the tourism industry in the state."

Abdullah said he witnessed 3 foreign tourists deciding against traevlling to Srinagar after seeing the government order.