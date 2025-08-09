Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting: 'As PM Modi said...'

The Indian government has issued a statement saying it welcomes the upcoming meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The statement comes amid an ongoing tariff standoff between India and the US after Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on Delhi.

The Indian government has issued a statement saying it welcomes the upcoming meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The statement comes amid an ongoing tariff standoff between India and the US after Trump imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi. The highly-anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin will take place on August 15 and is aimed at bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which has been raging since early 2022.



What did India say on US-Russia summit?

The statement, issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said: "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025." Quoting PM Modi, the MEA added, "This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, "This is not an era of war"." The statement concluded that India endorses the summit and "stands ready to support these efforts."