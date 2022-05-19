Amid Taj Mahal row, ex-ASI officer claims Qutub Minar built by Raja Vikramaditya to observe sun

File photo

The row surrounding several major monuments and their origin has been intensifying over the past month, soon after demands of opening the locked doors of the Taj Mahal. Now, an ex-ASI officer has claimed that the Qutub Minar was not built by Qutb al-Din Aibak.

Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) ex-Regional Director Dharamveer Sharma has claimed recently that the Qutub Minar, which is known to be built by Qutb al-Din Aibak, has actually been built by Raja Vikramaditya to study the direction of the Sun.

The former archeology department officer has said that the Qutub Minar is actually a solar tower or observatory tower constructed by Raja Vikramaditya during the 5th century. Sharma further said that he has “a lot of evidence” to prove his claim.

Sharma, who has surveyed the Qutub Minar several times during his tenure at ASI, said that the construction of the monument in New Delhi shows that it was made to observe the sun. He also talked about the direction of the doors and windows.

As per media reports, the ex-ASI officer said, “There is a 25-inch tilt in the tower of the Qutb Minar. It is because it was made to observe the sun and hence, on June 21, between the shifting of the solstice, the shadow will not fall on that area for at least half an hour. This is science and archaeological fac.”

Keeping these facts in mind, Sharma said that the monument called the Qutub Minar is an independent structure and has nothing to do with the mosque nearby. He said that even the door of the Minar faces north, to see the Dhruv star at night.

This comes just as a petition was filed in the Allahabad court to open some of the underground sealed rooms of the Taj Mahal claiming that there are Hindu idols inside. Many Hindutva groups have further claimed that the Taj Mahal was built on the land of a Shiva temple.

