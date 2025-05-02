Amid strained ties with Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives, India has blocked actor Fawad Khan's Instagram page. Users are now unable to access the 'Kapoor and Sons' actor's Instagram page.

Earlier, India disabled Instagram accounts of actress Hania Amir and Mahira Khan. Pertinent to note that Fawad Khan's romantic drama titled 'Abir Gulal' with Indian actress Vaani Kapoor is in trouble after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre.

As many as 26 people including tourists and a local were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir' Pahalgam on April 22. This was one of the deadliest attacks on the valley since the abrogtion of Article 370.

Following the attack, India took strong countermeasures to curb cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan such as - suspension of Indus Water Treaty, suspension of visa services for Pak nationals, expulsion of Pakistani advisors and shutting Attari-Wagah border. In addition, India also banned its airspace for Pakistan.

"Chun chun ke badla lenge"

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to avenge the Pahalgam massacre. While addressing an event in the national capital, Shah said, ""If anyone thinks that a cowardly attack is their victory, they must remember this is Narendra Modi’s India — and revenge will be taken, one by one.”