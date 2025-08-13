Twitter
INDIA

Amid strained India-US relations, Hindu temple gets desecrated in...; Indian consulate reacts

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible". "Desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is reprehensible," it said.

PTI

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 03:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amid strained India-US relations, Hindu temple gets desecrated in...; Indian consulate reacts
(Photo: X/ @HinduAmerican)

Amid a strained US-India relationship, the signboard of a Hindu temple was defaced in the US city of Indiana, an incident described by the Indian consulate as "reprehensible". The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood City, the temple's official public affairs account said in an X post on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted, it said. The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible". "Desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is reprehensible," it said in an X post, adding that it has raised the matter with the law enforcement authorities for "prompt action".

It added that the consul general also addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership, including the Mayor of Greenwood, "calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there." 

The temple administration in its post also said that the act has "strengthened our community’s resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior." In March, the BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by an unknown person in another such incident in the US.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
