Amid standoff with Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray says 'nobody can take away Shiv Sena symbol'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - File Photo

Amid the ongoing tussle with the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that nobody could take away Shiv Sena’s symbol. The Sena chief said he would not let the rival faction use Sena's symbol, adding that his team would contest the upcoming civic body polls, reported NDTV.

The remarks comes even as several Sena members and workers continue join hands with the Shinde-led faction, which formed government last month after their rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

With 40 out of the total 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena on Shinde’s side, questions are raised on who holds control over the party and its symbol — bow and arrow.

Thackeray's fresh challenge to the Shinde camp comes as his team approached the Supreme Court challenging the rebel leader's appointment as chief minister of Maharashtra. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

The Thackeray led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde led coalition had proved its majority.

Earlier also several petitions have been filed by the Thackeray led faction on various issues related to the Maharashtra political crisis, which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

While 40 MLAs have already shifted to Shinde camp, 12 out of 18 MPs may reportedly join the ruling rival camp over demands to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's candidature for presidential polls. The Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray was part of the opposition deliberations and supported the candidature of joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.