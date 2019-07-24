Amid stability challenge, two BJP MLAs support Kamal Nath govt in MP Assembly during voting on bill

Amid challenge to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the assembly, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday received the support of two BJP legislators during voting on a bill.

This is a major blow for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh which had only hours before had claimed that it could break the Congress-led government if directed the top leadership. Two of its MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol on Wednesday voted in favour of the Congress government during voting on Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Assembly.

"Every day the BJP says we are a minority government and one which could fall any day. Today during voting in assembly on criminal law (amendment) bill, two BJP MLAs voted in the favour," Nath said.

This came soon after the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava said that they can topple the government in 24 hours.

During the division of votes, a total of 122 MLAs voted in favour of the Congress government, which assumed office in December last year. In the 230-member house, the ruling Congress has the support of 121 MLAs, including Speaker NP Prajapati, who did not take part in the voting.

Besides the 120 MLAs of the Congress and its allies, two BJP MLAs also supported the bill.

Later, talking to reporters, Tripathi (elected from Maihar) and Kol (Beohari) said they extended support to the Nath government because they want to develop their constituencies. The BJP MLAs said this was their "ghar wapsi" (homecoming).

The development in Madhya Pradesh comes a day after the Congress-JD(S) government fell in Karnataka, where the BJP is looking to form its government.

The BJP had narrowly lost power in Madhya Pradesh during the November 2018 assembly polls. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly and questions regarding how long they can continue were raised after JD(S)-Congress government was toppled in Karnataka where they had a much more favourable equation.

The Congress-led coalition currently has the support of 121 MLAs out of total 230 members. Besides its 114 MLAs, the Kamal Nath government is backed two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members, one Samajwadi Party legislator and four independents.

The halfway mark is 115.

Speaking in the assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, while pointing to his party MLAs, said, "None of the MLAs sitting here are for sale. Kamal Nath's government will run for five years in full force."

In reply, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said if directed by his party's top brass, the government won't last even for 24 hours.

"Hamare oopar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (If there is an order from number 1 and number 2 above us, then you government won't even last for 24 hours)," he said.

"Your number 1 and number 2 are intelligent, that's why they are not giving an order. If you wish, you can move no confidence motion (Aapke oopar wale number 1 aur 2 samajhdar hain, isliye aadesh nahi de rahe hain. Aap chahen to avishwas prastaav le aayen," Nath retorted.

On Tuesday, the confidence motion moved by outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the Opposition leading to its defeat.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)