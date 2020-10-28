Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, schools to remain closed till next order

Delhi has 29,960 COVID-19 cases, with 6400 deaths.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday that all government and private schools will remain closed in the national capital until the next order is issued.

He said that it is 'not safe' to open schools since the national capital is witnessing an upward trend in coronavirus cases.

“It is not safe to reopen schools in Delhi yet,” said Sisodia.

Schools and colleges have remained closed in the country since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre for Unlock 5.0, states/UT governments have been given permission to open schools after October 15, 2020, in a graded manner.

It is to be noted that earlier the Delhi government had allowed schools to reopen on a voluntary basis from September 21 but later reversed the decision.

In the wake of the pandemic, schools partially reopened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, except for containment zones on October 19.

The schools are running in shifts and 50% of students are being called in every class on day one and the remaining 50% the next day. Sikkim too has partially reopened their schools from September 19 onwards.