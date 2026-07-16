Amid Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health, Centre tells HC: Will intervene based on doctor's assessment

The court took note of the Centre's assurance that Wangchuk's health was being regularly monitored by government doctors and medical experts, and directed that action needs to be taken.

As Climate Sonam Wanghchuk's health worsens, causing concern across sections, the Centre has assured that appropriate medical intervention will be provided depending on the doctors' assessment. The Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's daily clinical monitoring be conducted by government doctors and medical experts, and that necessary treatment be provided as and when required.

Sonam Wangchuk's health concerns: Centre will act on the doctor's advice

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk. “Life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same,” the Court observed.

The court took note of the Centre's assurance that Wangchuk's health was being regularly monitored by government doctors and medical experts. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that appropriate medical intervention would be provided depending on the doctors' assessment. “We would like this person to be regularly medically checked by government doctors and, depending on the report of the doctors, if any medication is required, please intervene. Every life is precious,” observed the Bench while disposing of the PIL filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini.

The petition sought urgent directions to the Central Government and the Delhi Government to shift Wangchuk to a hospital and administer necessary medical treatment, including force-feeding. A direction was also sought from the government to protect the life and health of Wangchuk.“….take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals, by way of a liquid diet, which are necessary for a human body to survive,” the plea said.

Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end hunger strike, says 'I’m not in good shape'

As part of the Cockroach Janata Party protest, Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. Wangchuk began the fast on June 28, and entered its third week, with his condition noticeably worsened, with reports indicating he has lost over 8 kg and experienced dropping blood sugar levels. Several political leaders extended support and solidarity while urging the government to take action. Some also suggest Wangchuk end his fast; however, the activist resisted, saying that he is "not in good shape but not bad either." Instead, he asked them to join him on a peaceful march.

I’m Not in good shape but not so bad either...

Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament.#cockroachjanataparty #jantarmantar #cjpprotest #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/QZ6VyxVMAR — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 15, 2026

CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' or march to Parliament is planned for July 20.