A newly-married couple from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district has gone missing in Sikkim after their vehicle reportedly fell into the Teesta River during heavy rainfall. The tragic incident happened on May 29 while the couple was returning from Lachen to Lachung during their honeymoon trip. The missing couple has been identified as Kaushalendra Pratap Singh (29) and Ankita Singh (26). Kaushalendra is the nephew of BJP leader Ummed Singh, while Ankita is the daughter of Vijay Singh Dubbu from Dhangadh Sarai Chivlaha village. The two were married on May 5 and had left for Sikkim on May 25, reaching the state’s Mangan district on May 26.

According to officials, the couple’s vehicle, along with seven other tourists and the driver, fell into the river amid heavy rains. All nine occupants — including tourists from Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Odisha — remain untraceable.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been carrying out search operations, but no bodies or survivors have been found so far.

Dinesh Singh, Kaushalendra’s uncle, said that the family rushed to Sikkim after hearing the news and met with senior police officials, including DIG Akshay Sachdeva and the local Superintendent of Police. He added that the couple’s belongings were recovered from their hotel, but there is no solid proof yet confirming whether they drowned in the river.

"The entire family is in shock. We are praying and still hoping for a miracle,” said Dinesh.

The incident has deeply saddened both families and raised concerns about tourist safety in the region during the monsoon season. Local authorities continue their efforts to locate the missing passengers.