Amid sky-high fuel prices, Tamil Nadu man creates e-cycle that goes up to 50 km in one unit of electricity

As petrol and diesel prices touch new highs every day, people are looking for alternatives that don't burn a hole in their pockets. In a bid to do so, a 33-year-old has come up with an electric cycle that can go for up to 50 km with just one unit of current.

More importantly, he just spent Rs 20,000 to make it.

S Baskaran, a resident of Pakamedu village in Villupuram, holds a diploma in mechanical engineering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was forced to quit his job. In wake of the dearth of opportunities, he focussed on agriculture and spent his free hours researching electric cycles. He then decided to buy a cycle for Rs 2,000 and turned it into an e-cycle after adding parts to it worth Rs 18,000.

Talking to a prominent newspaper, Bhaskaran said informed that the cycle is fitted with an electric motor, battery, controller, and a brake cut-off switch. The battery takes just one unit to charge and provides a range of 50 km. Once it is discharged, it can be even be recharged by peddling the cycle as well. In terms of speed, the e-cycle can go up to 30kmph.

Bhaskaran added that he will soon obtain a patent for the device.

The 33-year-old says that his dream is to earn through his inventions and research and hopes to create a cheap electric wheelchair for people with disabilities.