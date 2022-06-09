Amid Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder row, CBI urges Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar

File photo

The CBI has written to Interpol for the issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, but it is not in connection with the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala.

The Punjab Police wrote to the CBI for two cases that took place in 2020 and 2021, against which the CBI has written to the Interpol.

A CBI source said that the request of RCN issuance was sent on different matter on June 2, but not on Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The source said that CBI sent the request to Interpol to issue RCN against Goldy Brar against two cases which were lodged in 2021. First case was FIR no 409 of 2021, which was related to a shootout that took place near Kataria petrol pump in Faridkot. The shootout occurred on November 22, 2020.

In October 2021, a Punjab court had issued an arrest warrant against Goldy Brar. The Punjab Police filed the charge sheet in the matter on November 12, 2021.

"The second case is related to a murder case of one Gurlal which was reported on February 18, 2021. On September 13, 2021 a Punjab court issued an arrest warrant against Goldy Brar in this matter. The Punjab Police filed charge sheet in the matter on November 22, 2021. Six months after this they sent us a request to write to Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar," the source said.

Murder of Moosewala took place on May 29, 2022. The Punjab Police hasn’t written anything related to RCN the in Moosewala case. First they will have to file charge sheet, will have to get an arrest warrant from a court, on the basis of which they will be able to write to the CBI for the issuance of the RCN.

