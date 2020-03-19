Headlines

Amid 'shame' slogans, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

This is the first time that the Upper House of the Parliament has witnessed such protests and walkout during oath-taking.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 03:56 PM IST

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha amid protest by the opposition who chanted slogans of 'shame' and later walked out of the House.

This is the first time that the Upper House of the Parliament has witnessed such protests and walkout during oath-taking.

As his name was called to take the oath, the opposition started shouting 'shame on you' and 'deal'.The 65-year-old took oath in English in the name of God. Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu ordered that the slogans will not go on record. "It is very unbecoming of members of Parliament." "No, this is not the way. Nothing will go on record. (It is) very unfair, very unfair," Naidu said as Gogoi completed his oath.

Terming the slogans as 'grossly unfair', Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Gogoi will 'surely' contribute his best as an elected member. 

"This House has a great tradition of having many eminent persons coming from diverse fields including former justices nominated by those who have shouted today," Prasad said.

Gogoi, who served as the Chief Justice of India for 13 months, retired in November last year. He was part of the Supreme Court benches that gave landmark decisions during that time including the Ayodhya case, decriminalisation of homosexuality, entry of women in Sabarimala temple, Rafael deal, and Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

