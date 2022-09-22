Search icon
Amid row with Punjab Governor, CM Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

The Aam Aadmi Party called the Punjab Guv's decision 'murder of democracy'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said  that the Cabinet has decided to hold the Legislative Assembly's regular session on September 27. 

The decision comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit rescinded his order summoning a special Assembly session today to consider a confidence motion proposed by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired the meeting of AAP legislators at the Vidhan Sabha complex today to discuss the next strategy. Meanwhile, the AAP MLAs began a 'peace march' from the Vidhan Sabha complex to the Governor's residence. 

The Cabinet also decided that the AAP-led Punjab government would appeal the Governor's orders to the Supreme Court.

In a statement following the Cabinet meeting, Mann said, “The Congress has exposed for having a quid pro quo with the BJP. They have welcomed the Governor’s orders.” He added, “we will not be cowed down.”

 

Governor Purohit revoked the AAP-led Punjab government's order to hold a session to table a "confidence motion" due to a "absence of specific rules" to do so. The decision has been dubbed "Operation Lotus" by the ruling party, a reference to the Union government and the BJP.

Earlier, a special session of the Punjab assembly was called to prepare for a confidence motion.

The Governor stated in a new order that the September 20 order is withdrawn due to the lack of specific rules regarding the summoning of the assembly for consideration of the 'confidence motion' only called by the Punjab government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for withdrawing orders calling for a special assembly session saying, "democracy is over." The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the Governor's decision a "murder of democracy". Bhagwant Mann slammed Governor Purohit for withdrawing his order of summoning a special session of the Assembly, saying not allowing it raises a big question on the country's democracy.

