Amid row over COVID-19 data, West Bengal transfers Health Secretary

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Tuesday shunted out the state's Health Secretary Vivek Kumar, presumably over the handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis. Narayan Swaroop Nigam, who was the state Transport Secretary until yesterday, has been named the new Health Secretary, as Kumar's replacement.

Vivek Kumar has now been transferred instead to the Environment Department, where he has been made the Principal Secretary.

A notice, dated May 11, issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department under the Government of West Bengal, informed of this development and a copy of the order has been forwarded for "information and necessary action" to the two concerned officials.

This comes days after a prolonged row over the state's COVID-19 data, which has been a subject of contention between the West Bengal state government and the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. Naturally, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has also taken up this issue to target the TMC government over.

Notably, West Bengal has so far reported 2,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 190 deaths due to the same. Kolkata, with more than 1,000 cases, is the worst-affected district, followed by Howrah (440 cases) and North 24 Parganas (273 cases).

The state has attributed several deaths due to comorbidities -- cases where COVID-19 was incidental. The Mamata government also faced severe criticism for constituting a 'death audit' committee which would review each death before attributing it to a cause. The state was forced to virtually shelve the committee following widespread controversies and allegations regarding data suppression, raised by opposition leaders in the Left and saffron camps.