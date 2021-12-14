Amid rising Omicron fears, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines

Due to the rising threats regarding the spread of the Omicron variant in the country, fresh guidelines have been issued in the state of Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the authorities to take note of the new orders issued to prevent Omicron spread in Kerala.

As per the new guidelines issued by Kerala CM Vijayan, all the concerned authorities have been asked to identify COVID-19 clusters in the state and increase genetic sequencing tests. These orders have been issued by the chief minister after a review meeting held on December 13.

The new guidelines have been issued in the state in view of the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Kerala. It was also announced by the CM Vijayan that all the 36 persons who had come in close contact with the Omicron confirmed patients from Ernakulam were in isolation.

The Omicron patient in Kerala had reached Kochi with his wife on 6 December via Abu Dhabi on an Etihad flight. Till now, over 40 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across India, with the most number of cases being reported from Maharashtra.

During the review meeting regarding the new COVID-19 variant, CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the District Collectors and the Health Department to identify and pay close attention to all the Kerala districts will low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The chief minister further said that COVID-19 appropriate behavior must be observed all across the state and it has been made mandatory to wear an N 95 mask or a three-layer mask. The administration also observed that over 70 lakh people in the state have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A maximum of 300 people are allowed in events conducted in open spaces, while 150 people will be allowed in closed spaces. For funerals and wedding functions, the status quo of 200 people in open spaces and 100 for closed spaces will continue and the number of people allowed shall be proportional to the size of the venue.