Amid rising Omicron fears, 43 students test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh’s Pandoh

As the fears regarding the spread of the Omicron variant are currently on the rise across the country, many new COVID-19 cases are being reported from educational institutes from different Indian states over the past few weeks.

In recent news, 43 students have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in a school in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. The students belong to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school in the Pandoh region of the Mandi district and were tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Initially, 35 students of the school had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. As per protocol, the tests were conducted once again after seven days, where the samples of all students and staff members were taken, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Devender Sharma.

The CMO, in an official statement, said, “All 43 students have been isolated for 10 days. They are asymptomatic. The school management is adopting the proper protocol, where exams are underway.”

Even though a large number of COVID-19 cases were reported from the school, the overall tally of the cases remained low in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, including two deaths. The overall COVID-19 tally of Himachal Pradesh has now reached 2,27,684.

Over the past few days, several states have reported a huge influx of COVID-19 cases from educational institutes. The number of COVID-19 positive students in Karnataka schools crossed the 100-mark yesterday. Apart from this, 43 students from a medical college in Telangana has also tested positive for the virus a few days back.

This news has raised concern among parents who have just now started sending their wards for physical classes, as schools reopened after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.