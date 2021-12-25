Amid rising Omicron cases, THIS Maharashtra district launches 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign

As Maharashtra witnesses a rise in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 108 in the state, the Ahmednagar administration has issued strict orders to implement 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign in the district.

Under this campaign, those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter commercial, industrial, private, or public establishments, wedding halls, malls, cinema halls, restaurants, hotels, and government or semi-government offices. The campaign is applicable from December 25.

Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 in the cases has gone up to 66,54,755 in the state. During the last 24 hours, 868 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,01,243.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, on Friday, issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the state, keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines and imposed Section 144 in the state from 9 pm to 6 am. Under this, not more than five people will be allowed to gather together in public places.

Section 144 implemented in entire Maharashtra from midnight tonight Prohibition on the gathering of more than five people in public places Only 100 people are allowed in the hall for wedding ceremonies If marriage is in the open ground then a maximum of 250 people are allowed Not more than 25 percent of the capacity of the hall or open ground will be allowed Same scale for social, state, or religious ceremonies 25% capacity allowed for sporting events as well Restaurants, gyms, auditoriums, cinema halls will remain open with a 50 percent capacity Ban on fireworks at New Year's Party/Wedding Ceremony

(With ANI inputs)