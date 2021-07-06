Amid rising mercury, India's power demand touches all-time high of 197.06 GW

The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand.

As the heatwaves continue to raise the mercury, India's peak electricity demand touched a new high of 197.06 gigawatt (GW) on Tuesday.

"All Time Highest All India Demand of 197060 MW observed at 11:43hrs today has been met," read a tweet by the Ministry of Power.

On July 1, India' peak electricity demand had touched a new high of 191.24 GW.

The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

Of India's total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption account for around 41 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24 per cent.

The development also gains significance as India's thermal power projects are under financial stress and the government has taken several steps to provide them financial support.

India's power demand started declining from April last year as the Covid induced lockdown across the country affected economic activities.

The pandemic affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020. Thereafter, demand started to rise with minor disruptions during the peak of the second Covid wave.

(With IANS inputs)