Indian Railways announced three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan shortly after Operation Sindoor.

In the wake of rising tension between India and Pakistan, Indian Railways have planned to launch three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi. The development comes after Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a tense night with numerous drone attacks and heavy shelling from Pakistan on Thursday.



Two special trains have been planned to facilitate travel. Train 04612 will depart from Jammu at 10:45 am, consisting of 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches for general and reserved category passengers. Additionally, a 20-coach Vande Bharat train will depart from Udhampur at 12:45 pm.

A special train will run via Jammu and Pathankot, connecting northern districts to the national capital. Another 22-coach fully reserved LHB special train is planned to depart from Jammu at 7:00 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, in Nellore, a joint inspection was conducted by the Dog Squad, GRP team, and Santhapeta police at Nellore Railway Station, covering platforms, train coaches, and the parcel office, following instructions from local authorities.

Railway DSP Muralidhar stated, "After the Pahalgam attack, we started checks at Nellore Railway Station, following instructions from the Director General of Police, AP, and the SRP of Guntakal. The local inspector, three town inspectors, and about 100 personnel from the GRP, RPF, and town police, along with the dog squad and BD team, were all involved in checking the station."



"We inspected every platform, train, and the entire station area. We divided the area into six teams to cover it thoroughly, and checks were also carried out at stations in Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Vongole, and Chirala. Local police helped by inspecting the areas around the stations, including hotels, lodges, and bus stands," said Railway DSP Muralidhar, detailing the extensive security measures taken.

Railway DSP Muralidhar said that this was a precautionary drill after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Local police also supported the searches at and around the station.



