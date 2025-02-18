According to the order issued in the public interest, under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, the BWSSB has prohibited the usage of potable water in Bengaluru for cleaning vehicles, gardening, construction of buildings and roads, etc.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed restrictions on the use of drinking water for non-essential activities due to rising temperatures and decreasing groundwater levels. Those found violating the order would be fined Rs 5,000, it said. According to the order issued in the public interest, under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964, the BWSSB has prohibited the usage of potable water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning vehicles, gardening, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains.

Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use water only for drinking. "In case of violation of prohibitory order, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be applicable for the first time offence and recurrence of this violation will result in a fine of Rs 5,000 with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day," it stated.

Highlighting that the supply of drinking water to all is essential, the BWSSB said at present, the temperature is rising in the city every day and the groundwater level has decreased due to the lack of rains in recent days. So, it is necessary to prevent the wastage of water in the city of Bengaluru.

It has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly, it said. The public has been urged to use water judiciously and immediately inform the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board's call centre 1916 if anyone is found violating the prohibitory order.

