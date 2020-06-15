Amid rising cases, Tamil Nadu govt announces 12-day strict lockdown in Chennai, adjoining areas

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced a 12-day "maximised restricted lockdown" in the capital city and its adjoining areas.

A full lockdown will be implemeneted in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur from June 19-30. The four cities come under the Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

During the 12-day lockdown period, all state and cental government offices will function with 33% staff. Banks, which come under esential services and were exempted in the nationwide lockdown, will also function with 33% staff.

Autos, taxis and private vehicles will be permitted for medical emergencies only. Those living in containment zones will not to need report for work.

Shops provided essential items like groceries and vegetables will be allowed to open for limited hours. The restrictions will also apply to petrol pumps which will be allowed to operate only during a set time period.

Restaurants and food joints will, however, be allowed to open to provide take away and home delivery services. Status quo will prevail for flights, trains and other transport coming from outside.

As on Sunday, Tamil Nadu had recorded a total of 44,661 Covid-19 cases, of which 19,676 are active. The state has so far seen 435 casualties and there have also been reports of under-reportage of deaths, which the officials said were being reconciled. Of the total cases in the state, 31,896 are recorded in Chennai, with the capital city alone having 14,667 active cases.

The new measure by the state government came after opposition DMK president MK Stalin questioned the ruling AIADMK over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Addressing journalists via video conference, Stalin questioned the government on reasons for steep increase in positivity rate in the state, the plan of action for flattening the curve in Chennai, refusal to collaborate with opposition parties, on the pre-emptive economic revival plan, budgetary allocations and also regarding why the government hasn’t put forth solutions found by expert committees in the public domain.