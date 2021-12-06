Amid rising cases of Omicron, UP government issues new guideline

Amid new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a new guideline to all the districts to take precautions and precautions. The Central Government has already issued instructions to the State Governments, so they are also taking steps at their own level.

As per the new guideline, apart from conducting an RT-PCR test of all travellers coming from abroad in Uttar Pradesh, genome sequencing of samples of each infected patient will also be done. According to a statement, after the confirmation of Omicron cases in other states, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking vigil on the state's borders.

The government is also emphasizing on improving health facilities in rural-urban areas. The medical system is being rapidly improved to deal with Omicron. Arrangements are being made for 19,000 beds in Community Health Center (CHC), Primary Health Center (PHC) and 55,000 extra beds in medical colleges of the state. In this regard, CM Yogi has issued instructions to the officials.

Meanwhile, two more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, taking the total tally of the new COVID-19 variant in Maharashtra to 10 and the total number of infections in the country to 23.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.